Cemtrex’s Vicon Industries unveils evolution of camera technology

Cemtrex (CETX) announced that its subsidiary, Vicon Industries, unveiled NEXT, a next generation modular camera platform that transforms how security integrators and end-users install, interact, and support their camera systems. NEXT completely rethinks the traditional camera experience by reducing installation time from hours to minutes, leveraging the most powerful AI processing capabilities on the market, and deploying advanced onboard technologies and integrations. Rapid Installation: NEXT features Vicon’s groundbreaking patented snap-and-twist design, so installers can set up each camera in under five minutes without specialized tools. Once installed, remote positioning allows installers-and even end users-to set the perfect field-of-view from anywhere within seconds. Additionally, its unique modular design combined with its interchangeable mix-and-match components, supports endless customer applications without the need for additional training or tools. AI Processing Capabilities: With industry-leading AI processing capabilities, NEXT brings powerful intelligence right to the camera, enabling security professionals to quickly identify incidents and suspects. NEXT’s advanced color forensics can pinpoint specific clothing and vehicle colors, while smart object classification instantly distinguishes between people, vehicles, and animals. Real-time analytics take it further, detecting potential threats like loitering and intrusions before they escalate. Advanced Onboard Technologies & Integrations: Packed with several intelligent features, NEXT’s compact design includes high-powered microphones with a 50-foot range and 360 degrees commercial-grade speakers for real-time audio warnings and communications. Additionally, the dome contains programmable signal lightbars to communicate situational awareness status to indicate threats, warnings or other operational conditions. Modular Sensor System: A single hub can manage up to four sensors, optimizing installation and reducing the need for multiple network drops or power sources, making it highly efficient. Whether now or down the road save time and hassle by leveraging the unique design of NEXT to future proof your organization. The company is taking orders now, and the NEXT solution will start shipping in Q1 202

