Cemtrex Subsidiary Advanced Industrial Services Gets Mechanical Contract Of $3.9 Mln

January 21, 2026 — 10:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX, CETXP) Wednesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), has been awarded a mechanical contract valued at approximately $3.9 million, inclusive of approved alternates, as part of the Berks County Steam Plant Decentralization Project in Pennsylvania.

The award represents a meaningful multi-year infrastructure project for AIS and adds to the company's growing portfolio of municipal and institutional mechanical work.

Under the agreement, AIS will furnish, install, coordinate, test, and commission all Division 23 HVAC systems and components. The scope of work includes HVAC piping and equipment, motors, valves, expansion and control devices, meters and gauges, hangers and supports, vibration isolation systems, sleeves and penetrations, and complete system identification and labeling.

"This contract reflects AIS's continued momentum following recent acquisitions and strategic wins," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. "We are focused on expanding AIS's presence in durable infrastructure and mechanical projects that reinforce Cemtrex's strategy of building scaled, execution-driven operating businesses."

