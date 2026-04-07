Cemtrex Stock Soars 76% After Subsidiary Gets Selected For US Navy SBIR Phase 1 Contract

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) are climbing about 76 percent on Tuesday morning trading after its subsidiary Invocon, Inc. was selected as an apparently successful offeror for a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.40 on the Nasdaq, up 76.89 percent. The stock opened at $1.6850 and has climbed as high as $1.74 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.51 to $42.60.

Saagar Govil, CEO of Cemtrex, said that the selection reflects Invocon's growing relevance to U.S. Navy programs and validates the technical depth of the company's team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.