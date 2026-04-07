Markets

Cemtrex Stock Soars 76% After Subsidiary Gets Selected For US Navy SBIR Phase 1 Contract

April 07, 2026 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) are climbing about 76 percent on Tuesday morning trading after its subsidiary Invocon, Inc. was selected as an apparently successful offeror for a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.40 on the Nasdaq, up 76.89 percent. The stock opened at $1.6850 and has climbed as high as $1.74 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.51 to $42.60.

Saagar Govil, CEO of Cemtrex, said that the selection reflects Invocon's growing relevance to U.S. Navy programs and validates the technical depth of the company's team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.