Cemtrex Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decrease and Strategic Growth in AI Security Solutions

Cemtrex Inc. reports Q1 2025 results: revenue declines, AIS growth, new security products launched, substantial net loss reported.

Quiver AI Summary

Cemtrex Inc., an advanced security technology and industrial services company, announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, reporting a 19% decrease in revenue to $13.7 million compared to the previous year. While revenue from its Advanced Industrial Services (AIS) segment grew by 7% to $8.3 million due to strategic acquisitions and market demand, its security segment, Vicon Industries, faced a 41% revenue decline to $5.5 million, attributed to delayed orders amidst political uncertainties. The company incurred an operating loss of $2.3 million and a significant net loss of $28.5 million, largely due to a non-cash expense related to warrant liabilities. Despite these challenges, Vicon launched its innovative NEXT™ Modular Camera System, incorporating advanced AI technology, and secured a record $10.4 million order for a surveillance system expansion, indicating a potential turnaround in sales momentum. Looking forward, Cemtrex remains optimistic about its growth prospects in both segments.

Potential Positives

AIS revenue increased 7% to $8.3 million, demonstrating strong demand for its products and services amid challenging market conditions.

Successful launch of the NEXT™ Modular Camera System, which includes advanced AI analytics and partnerships with Hailo for edge AI processing, positions the company to redefine its market potential in the security industry.

Secured a record-breaking $10.4 million order for the Valerus surveillance system, indicating strong customer demand and expanding its market share in the security sector.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for Q1'25 decreased by 19% compared to the previous year, indicating significant challenges in market demand.

Net loss increased dramatically to $28.5 million, primarily due to non-cash expenses related to warrants, reflecting financial instability.

Security segment revenue fell 41%, attributed to decreased demand and order delays, suggesting vulnerabilities in the company's market position.

FAQ

What are Cemtrex Inc.'s financial results for Q1 2025?

Cemtrex reported Q1 2025 revenue of $13.7 million, a 19% decrease compared to $16.9 million in Q1 2024.

How did Vicon's revenue perform in the latest report?

Vicon's revenue decreased 41% to $5.5 million, attributed to a weaker industry demand for security solutions.

What new product did Vicon launch recently?

Vicon launched the NEXT™ Modular Camera System, featuring advanced AI analytics for enhanced security surveillance.

What is the outlook for Cemtrex Inc. for 2025?

Cemtrex expects to achieve a year-over-year growth target of 15%-20% with strong demand in both segments.

What contributed to Cemtrex's net loss in Q1 2025?

The net loss of $28.5 million was primarily due to recognized losses on excess fair value of warrants.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CETX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CETX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Hauppauge, NY, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cemtrex Inc.



(NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Key Highlights for First Fiscal Quarter 2025









Revenue for Q1’25 decreased 19% to $13.7 million, compared to revenue in the prior year of $16.9 million.



Revenue for Q1’25 decreased 19% to $13.7 million, compared to revenue in the prior year of $16.9 million.



AIS revenue increased 7% to $8.3 million, capitalizing on strategic acquisitions and growing market demand.



AIS revenue increased 7% to $8.3 million, capitalizing on strategic acquisitions and growing market demand.



Vicon Innovations: Launched NEXT™ Modular Camera System, integrating groundbreaking AI analytics and Hailo-15 edge AI processing, poised to redefine the surveillance industry.



Vicon Innovations: Launched NEXT™ Modular Camera System, integrating groundbreaking AI analytics and Hailo-15 edge AI processing, poised to redefine the surveillance industry.



Strategic Momentum: Secured a record-breaking $10.4 million order for Valerus surveillance system expansion









Management Commentary







Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results: “The first fiscal quarter of 2025 was highlighted by sustained growth for AIS on high demand for its products and services, offset by a decrease in Vicon revenue as companies delayed orders of multiple projects due to uncertainties with the transition to a new federal administration. Operating loss for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 was $2.3 million, compared to $0.7 million a year ago, mainly due to the decrease in revenue and resulting lower gross profit. Net loss was $28.5 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year’s quarter, primarily due to recognized losses on excess fair value of warrants, a non-cash expense of $25.8 million.





“Our Security segment revenue in the first quarter decreased 41% to $5.5 million due to a weaker industrywide demand for security solutions, compounded by order and project delays stemming from uncertainty surrounding the most recent election cycle. Vicon has now renewed its momentum with new orders as the market refocuses and achieved record sales in January 2025. Many of these orders began shipping in the second fiscal quarter of 2025, including a record-breaking $10.4 million order for a state government corrections facility in the mid-Atlantic region. We expect sales for the fiscal second quarter to put us on well on pace to reach or exceed our year-over-year growth target of 15%-20%.





“Our optimistic outlook for Vicon is based on the exciting new security technologies, products and partnerships announced in recent months. Vicon introduced NEXT™, a next generation modular camera platform that transforms how security integrators and end-users install, interact, and support their camera systems, which began shipping in February 2025. We have also integrated disruptive AI analytics for detecting armed persons in surveillance footage to be included in NEXT Cameras. With Hailo, an AI chip manufacturer known for its high-performance edge AI processors, we have integrated the groundbreaking Hailo-15 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) into the NEXT Modular Camera System. Taken together, we believe Vicon is well-positioned to leverage these investments in new technologies and products to ramp sales, with an increasing opportunity to grow revenue and gross margin over the next several quarters.





“For our Industrial services segment, AIS continued to execute on orders and contract awards, growing 7% to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. From large-scale infrastructure to wastewater infrastructure contracts, AIS’s success is powering its strong market position and expanding its growth outlook. AIS has multiple projects set for completion in 2025, and a strong pipeline of orders from leading companies. We also continue to explore additional acquisition opportunities that can build on and accelerate our growth further.





“Looking ahead, we believe the strength and reputation of our two segments’ products and services will continue to build revenue and shareholder value in 2025. Vicon’s next generation cameras and software are leveraging new AI capabilities and technologies to attract attention from new and existing customers to meet their evolving security challenges. AIS is demonstrating its ability to attract multi-million-dollar project wins from leading companies and governmental agencies, with a strong pipeline that will drive additional revenue,” concluded Govil.







Segment Highlights:







Vicon Industries:







Vicon Industries revenues for fiscal Q1’25 decreased 41% to $5.5 million.



Vicon Industries revenues for fiscal Q1’25 decreased 41% to $5.5 million.



Announced a record breaking $10.4 million order for a state government corrections facility in the mid-Atlantic region, expanding the customer’s Valerus surveillance security system with additional hardware, including enhanced storage infrastructure.



Announced a record breaking $10.4 million order for a state government corrections facility in the mid-Atlantic region, expanding the customer’s Valerus surveillance security system with additional hardware, including enhanced storage infrastructure.



Unveiled NEXT, a next generation modular camera platform that transforms how security integrators and end-users install, interact, and support their camera systems, which began shipping in January 2025.



Unveiled NEXT, a next generation modular camera platform that transforms how security integrators and end-users install, interact, and support their camera systems, which began shipping in January 2025.



Secured a partnership with Hailo, an AI chip manufacturer known for its high-performance edge AI processors, to integrate the groundbreaking Hailo-15 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) into Vicon’s NEXT Modular Camera System.



Secured a partnership with Hailo, an AI chip manufacturer known for its high-performance edge AI processors, to integrate the groundbreaking Hailo-15 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) into Vicon’s NEXT Modular Camera System.



Announced the integration of an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) gun detection feature in its NEXT Cameras, marking a significant milestone in public safety and security technology.















Advanced Industrial Services:







Industrial Services segment revenues for fiscal Q1’25 increased 7% to $8.3 million.



Industrial Services segment revenues for fiscal Q1’25 increased 7% to $8.3 million.



Awarded two project contracts totaling $6.7 million for upgrades at the Clearwater Road Wastewater Treatment Facility in Derry Township, Pennsylvania.









First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Overview







Revenues for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 were $13.7 million, compared to $16.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, a decrease of 19%. The decrease in revenue for the year was due to increased demand for the Company’s AIS products and services, offset by a decrease in security technology products under our Vicon brand.





The Security segment revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 were $5.5 million and $9.2 million, respectively, a decrease of 41%, due to decreased demand for security technology products under the Vicon brand. Industrial Services segment revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7% to $8.3 million, up from $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increase in demand for its products and services.





Gross Profit for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $5.7 million, or 41% of revenues, as compared to gross profit of $7.1 million, or 42% of revenues, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.





Total operating expenses for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 were $8.0 million compared to $7.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily driven by increases in salaries and wages, general and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses related to the Security Segment’s development of proprietary technology and next generation solutions associated with security and surveillance systems software.





Operating loss for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 was $2.3 million as compared to an operating loss of $0.7 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The operating loss was primarily due to the decrease in revenue and resulting lower gross profit.





Net loss in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 totaled $28.9 million compared to a net loss of $1.3 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The increase in net loss was primarily due to recognized losses on excess fair value of warrants of $25.8 million, which represents the difference between the fair value of the shares issued and the value of the warrants exercised, following a recently completed reverse stock split.





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2024, was $5.5 million, compared to $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024.





Inventories increased to $11.1 million at December 31, 2024, from $7.0 million at September 30, 2024.







About Cemtrex







Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.







Vicon Industries



, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit



www.vicon-security.com









AIS – Advanced Industrial Services



, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit



www.ais-york.com







For more information visit



www.cemtrex.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.







Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President – MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235







CETX@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us









Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























(Unaudited)













































December 31,

























September 30,

































2024

























2024





















Assets



























































Current assets









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,224,130













$





3,897,511













Restricted cash













1,240,124

















1,522,881













Trade receivables, net













9,202,802

















11,159,676













Trade receivables, net - related party













524,838

















685,788





















































Inventory, net













11,115,435

















6,988,529













Contract assets, net













1,541,239

















985,207













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,195,128

















1,456,687













Total current assets













29,043,696

















26,696,279





















































Property and equipment, net













9,695,289

















9,133,578













Right-of-use operating lease assets













1,837,769

















1,933,378













Royalties receivable, net - related party













274,756

















456,611













Goodwill













3,708,347

















3,708,347













Other













2,129,566

















2,187,265















Total Assets

















$









46,689,423

























$









44,115,458





























































Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity











































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable









$





3,469,117













$





4,520,173













Sales tax payable













9,515

















73,024













Revolving line of credit













4,096,898

















3,125,011













Current maturities of long-term liabilities













6,745,423

















4,732,377













Operating lease liabilities - short-term













845,535

















832,823













Deposits from customers













320,130

















408,415













Accrued expenses













1,628,618

















1,393,902













Accrued payable on inventory in transit













5,149,660

















640,450













Contract liabilities













1,279,185

















1,254,204













Deferred revenue













1,206,052

















1,297,616













Accrued income taxes













163,170

















314,827













Total current liabilities













24,913,303

















18,592,822













Long-term liabilities









































Long-term debt













11,893,371

















13,270,178













Long-term operating lease liabilities













1,049,307

















1,159,204













Other long-term liabilities













307,468

















274,957













Deferred Revenue - long-term













560,653

















658,019













Warrant liabilities













9,454,842

















5,199,436













Total long-term liabilities













23,265,641

















20,561,794













Total liabilities













48,178,944

















39,154,616





















































Commitments and contingencies













-

















-





















































Stockholders’ equity









































Preferred stock , $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,









































Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 2,579,994 shares issued and









































2,515,894 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2,456,827 shares issued and









































2,392,727 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 (liquidation value of $10 per share)













2,580

















2,457













Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at









































December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024













50

















50





















































Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized,









































1,784,575 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and









































14,176 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024













1,785

















14





















































Additional paid-in capital













95,876,237

















73,262,536













Accumulated deficit













(100,109,753





)













(71,355,386





)









Treasury stock, 64,100 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock at December 31, 2024,









































and September 30, 2024













(148,291





)













(148,291





)

















































Accumulated other comprehensive income













2,817,858

















2,949,297













Total Cemtrex stockholders’ equity













(1,559,534





)













4,710,677













Non-controlling interest













70,013

















250,165















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

















$









46,689,423

























$









44,115,458





















Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)



















































For the three months ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













































Revenues













13,739,899

















16,878,166













Cost of revenues













8,037,963

















9,795,767













Gross profit













5,701,936

















7,082,399













Operating expenses









































General and administrative













7,093,289

















6,971,966













Research and development













890,083

















848,805













Total operating expenses













7,983,372

















7,820,771













Operating loss













(2,281,436





)













(738,372





)









Other (expense)/income









































Other income, net













34,973

















78,411













Interest expense













(483,913





)













(583,683





)









Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities













(15,796,105





)













-













Changes in fair value of warrant liability













(10,020,212





)













-













Total other expense, net













(26,265,257





)













(505,272





)









Net loss before income taxes













(28,546,693





)













(1,243,644





)









Income tax expense













(120,538





)













(70,751





)









Loss from Continuing operations













(28,667,231





)













(1,314,395





)









(Loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of tax













(267,288





)













10,492













Net loss













(28,934,519





)













(1,303,903





)









Less net loss in noncontrolling interest













(180,152





)













(96,409





)











Net loss attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. stockholders

















$









(28,754,367









)

















$









(1,207,494









)











(Loss)/income per share - Basic & Diluted









































Continuing Operations









$





(16.15





)









$





(2,440.85





)









Discontinued Operations









$





(0.15





)









$





21.03













Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic & Diluted













1,764,341

















499















Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited)





















































For the three months









ended December 31,





























2024

























2023





















Cash Flows from Operating Activities



































Net loss









$





(28,934,519





)









$





(1,303,903





)

















































Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities









































Depreciation and amortization













337,259

















368,301













Loss on disposal of property and equipment













18,846

















-













Noncash lease expense













254,695

















193,281













Bad debt (recovery)/expense













(7,367





)













11,964













Contract modification - related party













280,545

















-













Share-based compensation













4,087

















7,557













Shares issued to pay for services













-

















40,000













Accrued interest on notes payable













262,107

















327,132













Non-cash royalty income













(13,797





)













(13,282





)









Amortization of original issue discounts on notes payable













4,167

















-













Loan origination costs













5,000

















18,133













Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities













15,796,105

















-













Changes in fair value of warrant liability













10,020,212

















-





















































Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition









































of subsidiaries:









































Trade receivables













1,964,241

















(696,824





)









Trade receivables - related party













66,057

















(163,349





)









Inventory













(4,126,906





)













800,602













Contract assets













(556,032





)













45,066













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













261,559

















636,906













Other assets













157,699

















(54,592





)









Accounts payable













(1,051,056





)













(2,072,392





)









Accounts payable - related party













-

















221













Sales tax payable













(63,509





)













(25,116





)









Operating lease liabilities













(256,271





)













(193,130





)









Deposits from customers













(88,285





)













26,179













Accrued expenses













4,743,926

















(941,698





)









Contract liabilities













24,981

















8,406













Deferred revenue













(188,930





)













(54,982





)









Income taxes payable













(149,142





)













(7,823





)









Other liabilities













32,511

















(95,730





)











Net cash used by operating activities

























(1,201,817









)

























(3,139,073









)





















































Cash Flows from Investing Activities











































Purchase of property and equipment













(924,428





)













(290,666





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













5,529

















-













Royalties on related party revenues













10,000

















-













Proceeds from sale of marketable securities













-

















356













Investment in MasterpieceVR













(100,000





)













(100,000





)











Net cash used by investing activities

























(1,008,899









)

























(390,310









)





















































Cash Flows from Financing Activities











































Proceeds on revolving line of credit













7,025,841

















11,655,935













Payments on revolving line of credit













(6,053,954





)













(8,371,144





)









Payments on debt













(124,912





)













(2,304,903





)









Payments on Paycheck Protection Program Loans













(10,123





)













(10,120





)









Proceeds on bank loans













-

















28,331













Proceeds from notes payable













500,000

















-













Proceeds from warrant exercises













1,050,597

















-















Net cash provided by financing activities

























2,387,449

































998,099



























































Effect of currency translation













(132,871





)













198,454













Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













176,733

















(2,531,284





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period













5,420,392

















6,349,562















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

















$









5,464,254

























$









4,016,732





























































Balance Sheet Accounts Included in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,224,130













$





2,835,216













Restricted cash













1,240,124

















1,181,516















Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

















$









5,464,254

























$









4,016,732





















Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)









(Unaudited)













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











































Cash paid during the period for interest









$





217,639













$





238,418













Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds









$





269,680













$





176,378























































Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities











































Shares issued to pay for services









$





-













$





40,000













Financing of fixed asset purchase









$





-













$





28,331













Series A Warrant Exercises









$





21,515,777













$





-













Noncash recognition of new leases









$





159,086













$





-











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.