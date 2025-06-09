Cemtrex Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Cemtrex Inc. announces compliance with Nasdaq's stockholders’ equity requirement and will remain listed on the exchange.

Quiver AI Summary

Cemtrex Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement of Nasdaq, allowing its shares to continue trading on the exchange. This notification follows an earlier letter from Nasdaq indicating that the company's stockholders' equity had fallen below the required level. Based on its recently filed Form 10-Q, which showed stockholders' equity of $6,403,022, Nasdaq has closed the compliance matter. Cemtrex operates in the security and industrial sectors, providing advanced security solutions and industrial services aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency for its customers.

Potential Positives

Cemtrex has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), ensuring its continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The company's stockholders' equity was reported at $6,403,022, demonstrating financial stability and adherence to exchange regulations.

This compliance closure positively impacts investor confidence and market perception of Cemtrex's financial health.

Maintaining a Nasdaq listing enhances the company's visibility and potential access to capital markets for future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement, the company previously faced a notification for failing to meet this standard, indicating potential financial instability.

The prior notification from Nasdaq may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health and operational effectiveness.

FAQ

What recent compliance milestone did Cemtrex achieve with Nasdaq?

Cemtrex has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

When did Cemtrex first receive a notification from Nasdaq?

Cemtrex first received a notification letter from Nasdaq on February 21, 2025.

What was Cemtrex's stockholders’ equity amount that satisfied Nasdaq?

The stockholders’ equity amount reported by Cemtrex was $6,403,022 as of May 15, 2025.

Is Cemtrex still listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market?

Yes, Cemtrex's stock will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What sectors does Cemtrex operate in?

Cemtrex operates in the Security and Industrial sectors, providing advanced security technologies and industrial services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CETX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CETX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Hauppauge, NY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cemtrex Inc.



(NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The Company’s security will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.





Cemtrex previously received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on February 21, 2025, notifying the Company that, because the stockholders’ equity for the Company was below the minimum required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).





Based on the Company’s Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2025, evidencing stockholders’ equity of $6,403,022, Nasdaq has determined that the Company complies with the Minimum Stockholder’s Equity Requirement and this matter is now closed.







About Cemtrex







Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.





For more information visit



www.cemtrex.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.