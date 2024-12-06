Celularity Gets Back On Track With Quarterly Submissions; Q3 Revenue Jump 145%

(RTTNews) - Celularity Inc. (CELU), a regenerative and cellular medicines company, Friday, announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024, and is now up to date with its quarterly report submissions.

Last month, the company was informed by NASDAQ that it did not meet the continued listing requirements due to its failure to file the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024, on time.

For the quarter that ended September 30, 2024, the company reported revenue of $9.3 million compared to $3.8 million in the year-ago period, mainly driven by sales of advanced biomaterial products.

Last month, the company had raised its guidance and stated that it expects net sales for the full year to be between $54 million to $60 million, up from the prior $50 million to $56 million forecast in February.

Robert J. Hariri, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of the company, said, "With the completion of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2024, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements."

CELU is currently trading at $2.43, up 4.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.