Celsius vs. Monster Beverage: Which Beverage Stock is Placed Better?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST stand out as two leading forces in the beverage industry, particularly in the energy and functional market. While Celsius is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the non-alcoholic functional energy and wellness drink segment, Monster Beverage is a global leader in energy drinks, with a diverse portfolio spanning across core energy drinks and related functional beverages.



The beverage industry is steadily shifting toward wellness because of the evolving consumer preferences for healthier, functional, nutritional and purpose-led drinks. CELH and MNST are developing their product portfolios to better align with the growing consumer demand for wellness-focused and healthier beverages.



In the fast-evolving, healthy beverage landscape, CELH and MNST stand out as two uniquely positioned players vying for a larger share. While the two companies share similarities in being renowned beverage firms, their core business models, market reach and growth strategies diverge. So, which of these two energy drinks’ players is better positioned for long-term growth and looks more compelling right now? Let us analyze deeply.

The Case for Celsius

Celsius specializes in healthier, nutritional functional beverages. The company’s product portfolio is designed to boost healthy lifestyles with energy, fitness and overall wellness, targeting consumers who seek healthier alternatives to traditional energy drinks. CELH blends clinically-proven ingredients with new, innovative formulas to stand out in the growing health and wellness market.



The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, processing, marketing and distribution of functional energy drinks and related products to consumers, including fitness enthusiasts. Celsius’ products are offered in key retail segments across the US, comprising conventional grocery, natural food stores, convenience outlets, fitness centers, mass market retailers, vitamin specialty stores and e-commerce channels. CELH is promoted as a premium energy drink designed to support active lifestyles.



Strategic partnerships and acquisitions, such as its collaboration with PepsiCo and the acquisition of Alani Nutrition, have further strengthened its distribution capabilities and market presence, positioning the company for continued growth. With its entirely sugar-free energy drinks and powders under the Celsius and Alani brands, the company has bolstered its leadership in this fast-expanding category. By introducing products like Celsius Essentials, CELSIUS Hydration sticks and limited-time or seasonal offerings, it has diversified beyond traditional canned beverages, thus enhancing consumer engagement and reinforcing brand relevance.



With a growing presence worldwide, Celsius continues to emphasize innovation, health-focused formulations and brand engagement as important catalysts of its core strategy. CELH’s "LIVE FIT" campaign, which revolves around health, aspiration and daily functionality, strongly relates to today’s customer. The company continues to develop programs under this platform, supported by extensive research to deepen consumer engagements, boost category participation and solidify its position in the growing sugar-free section.

The Case for Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage has become a leading global energy drink brand with strong growth momentum. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages. It also develops and markets craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under brands like Jai Alai IPA, Florida Man IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, Wild Basin Hard Seltzers, Dallas Blonde, Deep EllumTM IPA, Perrin Brewing Company Black Ale, and more. MNST also markets still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water brand.



Monster Beverage offers non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, energy drinks, juice cocktails, single-serve juices, lemonades and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters (flavored, unflavored and enhanced) with ‘new age’ beverages, consisting of sodas considered as natural, sparkling juices and flavored sparkling beverages. MNST continues to diversify its portfolio around functional, lifestyle-oriented beverages that align with shifting consumer needs.



Product innovation remains a key driver for Monster Beverage. The company continues to invest heavily in new launches to strengthen its global footprint. MNST has launched several high-profile innovations, including Monster Energy Lando Norris Zero Sugar in select EMEA markets, with a broader rollout planned for the second half of 2025. In the United States, innovation fueled growth in the Ultra family, led by Ultra Blue Hawaiian and Ultra Vice Guava, along with Killer Brew SKUs and Juice Monster Viking Berry. Upon the success of its $1-billion Ultra brand, Monster Beverage introduced a visual identity and merchandising platforms, comprising in-store coolers around a Zero Sugar flavors unleased proposition. MNST has planned further Ultra innovations with the launch of Ultra Wild Passion in the final quarter of 2025.



However, MNST has been witnessing sluggishness in its Alcohol Brands segment, as sales plunged 8.6% in second-quarter 2025 due to lower volumes and the segment’s struggle to scale compared with the company’s core energy drink portfolio. Nevertheless, MNST continues to benefit from constant growth in the energy drink market, coupled with its global brand recognition, product innovations and strategic market expansion.

Price Performance & Valuation of CELH & MNST

Shares of Celsius and Monster Beverage both show an improving trend in the past three months. CELH shares have risen 18.1% in the past three months, whereas the MNST stock has grown 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





From a valuation perspective, Celsius trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 39.64X, which is below its five-year median of 77.27X. On the other hand, Monster Beverage has a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 31X, below its five-year median of 31.71X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hence, MNST’s valuation is comparatively cheaper. CELH stock seems pricey and its premium valuation highlights its stronger growth trajectory, constant innovations and global momentum, but it also carries higher expectations and greater downside risk if performance slows.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for CELH & MNST?

Celsius’ EPS estimates for 2025 have moved down a penny, while those of 2026 have moved up a couple of cents in the last 30 days. CELH’s 2025 revenues and EPS are expected to soar 77.7% and 54.3% year over year, respectively, to $2.4 billion and $1.08 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Monster Beverage’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 each have moved a penny north in the past 30 days. MNST’s 2025 revenues and EPS are expected to increase 7.8% and 17.9% year over year, respectively, to $8.1 billion and $1.91 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Celsius continues to gain traction through constant innovations, strategic business expansions and health-driven offerings, with its recent stock performance reflecting momentum. Celsius offers resilience, affordability and consistent adaptability, making it a more attractive investment case for those who value predictable performance alongside incremental growth.



Monster Beverage, on the other hand, is a mature, established company offering growth, innovation and exposure to the health-focused energy drink trend. However, the stock may appear less attractive than emerging companies like Celsius. Moreover, sluggishness in MNST’s alcohol business owing to the shift toward healthier beverage offerings is concerning.



While Monster Beverage remains dominant, Celsius’ focus on health and wellness, along with its innovation pipeline, makes it better positioned for long-term growth in a health-conscious world. In this face-off, Celsius does not just hold its ground; it takes the lead as the more attractive stock pick for investors looking for a blend of stability and growth potential. CELH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas MNST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

