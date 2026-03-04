Celsius Pulled Off a Massive Steal With Alani Nu

Key Points

Core Celsius growth slowed as the brand reached high domestic penetration.

The acquisition of Alani Nu contributed significantly to the 117% year-over-year Q4 revenue jump.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has long been the darling of the beverage sector, but fourth-quarter 2025 results signal a changing of the guard. While the core Celsius brand saw organic growth cool to 7.5% amid distribution shifts, the company's $2.5 billion revenue record was salvaged by its newest powerhouse: Alani Nu.

Acquired to capture the wellness-focused demographic, Alani Nu exploded in late 2025, delivering over $1 billion in annual revenue. As we move into 2026, the "growth machine" label now belongs to this high-margin integration, proving that Celsius's future lies in its multi-brand platform strategy.

