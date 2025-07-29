Is Celsius Poised to Win the Sugar-Free Energy Drink War?

As evolving consumer lifestyles drive demand for healthy, sugar-free drinks, Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( CELH ) is strategically positioned to resonate well with such trends via its LIVE FIT identity. To tap into the growing demand for healthier options, both Celsius and Alani offer energy drinks and powders that are completely sugar-free.

Continued innovation has been a cornerstone of its long-term growth across markets. By introducing products like Celsius Essentials, CELSIUS Hydration sticks and limited-time or seasonal offerings, the company has diversified beyond traditional-canned beverages, thus enhancing consumer engagement and reinforcing brand relevance.

CELH has been investing heavily in understanding the DNA of its brand—exploring how to better resonate with consumers, expand category participation and strengthen its leadership in the fast-growing sugar-free segment. With the launch of CELSIUS HYDRATION, a zero-sugar, zero-caffeine electrolyte powder, the company expands into the $1.4 billion hydration powder market.

We note that dollar sales for sugar-free energy drinks exceeded full-sugar varieties for the first time in 2024. Momentum in better-for-you functional beverages continued, driving 86% of category growth in first-quarter 2025. Retail sales for CELH’s portfolio in U.S. tracked channels demonstrated sustained consumer demand for sugar-free, functional beverages for the 13 weeks ended March 30, 2025.

Celsius is set to drive future growth by unlocking opportunities in the sugar-free category, broadening its presence across wellness occasions and strengthening its foothold in the functional beverage market. With strategic acquisitions, constant product innovations, digital marketing execution and global expansion, the company is set to capitalize on the flourishing healthy, sugar-free energy beverage market share in 2025.

CELH’s Competition

Amid the booming healthy, sugar-free energy beverage category, PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ) and The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) are competing with Celsius.

PepsiCo is strategically reshaping its product portfolio to align with the evolving consumer preferences, with a sharp focus on functionality, health and affordability. PepsiCo is proactively expanding its range of sugar-free beverages and working to lower the overall sugar content in its drinks. In the beverages category, PEP is intensifying its focus on zero-sugar offerings while extending its reach into functional hydration, powders and tablets. Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade Zero and rapid hydration variants are doing well. PepsiCo’s emphasis on a solid innovation pipeline, designed to resonate well with evolving consumer preferences, positions it well for growth.

In response to changing consumer tastes for healthier beverage options, Coca Cola has ramped up its offerings of sugar free drink options. Coca Cola’s efforts include reformulating existing products such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar alongside rolling out new sugar-free variants. Coca Cola is investing in natural sweetener technologies to offer great taste with low or no calories to customers.

CELH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Celsius shares have risen 78.3% year to date against the industry’s 1.6% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49X compared with the industry’s average of 11.07X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 17.1% and 41.5%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2025 have moved northward while 2026 estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

