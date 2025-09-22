Celsius' Innovation Pipeline: Are New Flavors Driving Repeat Sales?

Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s CELH flavor innovation remains at the center of its growth strategy. The company leaned into innovation in the second quarter of 2025 with a sharper focus on new flavor platforms, and early signs suggest these launches are doing more than just driving trial.



During the second quarter, Celsius Holdings highlighted the launch of two fizz-free options, Pink Lemonade and Dragon Fruit Lime, designed to broaden the appeal of the portfolio. Management positioned these introductions as a way to capture refreshment occasions while still delivering the zero-sugar functional profile that defines the brand.



Performance data from the second quarter show how flavor innovation is beginning to translate into repeat activity. Variety packs and fresh flavors helped Celsius secure the number one spot among ready-to-drink (RTD) energy brands on Amazon during Prime Day, reaching an 18.4% one-week share. This kind of momentum reflects not just initial trial but strong consumer pull, with retailers reordering top sellers and featuring them during promotional periods.



The company also disclosed plans to launch its first limited-time offering for Celsius later this year, showing how flavor is becoming a key way to keep consumers engaged. Management described fizz free as not just a one-time test but part of a bigger innovation platform, designed to roll out new flavors regularly and keep consumers engaged.



Flavor innovation is not only widening Celsius Holdings’ brand reach but also reinforcing habits, giving consumers more reasons to return to the brand rather than just try it once.

How MNST & KO Use New Flavors to Keep Consumers Coming Back

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is leaning on its innovation pipeline to keep momentum strong in a competitive energy-drink market. In the second quarter of 2025, Monster Beverage reported net sales of $2.11 billion, up 11.1% year over year. Monster Beverage credited the steady stream of new flavors and product launches for driving trial, repeat sales and category share gains.



The Coca-Cola Company KO is also making flavor-led innovation a priority. In the second quarter of 2025, Coca-Cola delivered revenues of $12.62 billion and EPS of 87 cents, with organic revenues up 5% despite a 1% dip in unit cases. Coca-Cola highlighted limited-time offerings like Sprite + Tea, Sprite Chill, and a U.S. cane-sugar Coca-Cola as ways to spark excitement and repeat purchases. By scaling successful new flavors, Coca-Cola ensures innovation translates into long-term brand velocity.

CELH Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have surged 76.3% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 16.4%.

From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, higher than the industry’s average of 13.73.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 54.3% and 28.6%, respectively.



Celsius Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

