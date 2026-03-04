Celsius (CELH) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you assessed how the international operations of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) performed in the quarter ended December 2025? For this company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of CELH's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $721.63 million, showing rise of 117.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of CELH's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring CELH's International Revenue Patterns

Asia-Pacific generated $2.83 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 0.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of -19.89% compared to the $3.53 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $3.52 million (0.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $3.53 million (1.1%) to the total revenue.

Other International accounted for 0.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.4 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -40.43%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $2.35 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other International contributed $1.91 million (0.3%) and $2.14 million (0.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $17.89 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 2.5%. This represented a surprise of +6.38% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $16.82 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $17.69 million, or 2.4%, and $14.63 million, or 4.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Celsius to report $748.34 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 127.3% from the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific, Other International and Europe are expected to contribute 0.3% (translating to $2.36 million), 0.3% ($2.02 million), and 2.9% ($21.46 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $3.35 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 33% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia-Pacific, Other International and Europe are projected to be 0.3% ($11.29 million), 0.3% ($9.29 million) and 2.6% ($85.8 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Closing Remarks

The dependency of Celsius on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Celsius holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Celsius Holdings Inc.'s Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.3% decrease. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, of which Celsius is a part, has risen 1.4% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 9% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 0.2% decline. Over the same period, the sector has risen 9.5%

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.