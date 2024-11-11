News & Insights

Stocks

Cellularline S.p.A. Announces Treasury Share Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline S.p.A., a leading smartphone and tablet accessories company, has announced the purchase of 13,969 treasury shares, valued at approximately 34,945 Euros, between November 4 and November 8, 2024. This move is part of a buy-back program authorized by the company’s shareholders and executed through Intesa Sanpaolo. Currently, Cellularline holds 2.12% of its own shares, indicating a strategic effort to manage its share capital.

For further insights into IT:CELL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.