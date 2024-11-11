Cellularline S.p.A. Announces Treasury Share Buyback

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline S.p.A., a leading smartphone and tablet accessories company, has announced the purchase of 13,969 treasury shares, valued at approximately 34,945 Euros, between November 4 and November 8, 2024. This move is part of a buy-back program authorized by the company’s shareholders and executed through Intesa Sanpaolo. Currently, Cellularline holds 2.12% of its own shares, indicating a strategic effort to manage its share capital.

