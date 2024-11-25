Cellularline Expands Treasury Shares Portfolio

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline S.p.A., a leader in smartphone and tablet accessories, purchased 13,722 ordinary treasury shares valued at over €33,000 as part of an ongoing buy-back program. These transactions were executed by Intesa Sanpaolo between November 18 and November 22, 2024. Currently, the company holds 2.24% of its share capital in treasury shares.

