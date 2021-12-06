Cellular Goods Names Anna Chokina New CEO

(RTTNews) - Cellular Goods Plc (CBX.L), a provider of on lab-made cannabinoids, said on Monday that it has appointed Anna Chokina as Chief Executive Officer or CEO, to succeed Alexis Abraham, who has been named as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Both appointments are effective from December 6, the British firm said in a statement.

Anna has previously led the $800 million snacks portfolio for PepsiCo Russia. Prior to that, she spent a decade managing large portfolios for Procter & Gamble including feminine hygiene, healthcare, and pet care in both the U.S. and UK.

In his new role Alexis, who has been leading the firm since February as CEO, will be focusing on brand positioning and product development, the company said in a statement.

