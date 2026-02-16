Markets

Celltrion Reports Post-hoc Analysis From LIBERTY Studies

February 16, 2026 — 03:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Celltrion (068270.KS) announced new data from a post-hoc analysis of the LIBERTY studies, showing that subcutaneous infliximab restored and maintained response in most Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients with sustained efficacy, safety, and persistence through to week 102. The company said the results demonstrated that initiation of treatment with SC infliximab 240 mg was effective to recapture and maintain disease control for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients.

Professor Stefan Schreiber, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Department of Medicine I, Kiel, Germany, said: "This data provides evidence that subcutaneous infliximab can effectively and safely recapture disease control, offering a viable treatment option for both clinicians and patients."

At last close, Celltrion shares were trading at 2,38,500 won.

