Cellnex Telecom Slides To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLLNY, CLNX.MC), on Friday, reported net loss despite increased revenue in the third quarter compared with profit in the previous year.

For the third quarter, net loss attributable to the parent company came in at 148 million euros compared with profit of 278 million euros in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 831 million euros from 809 million euros in the same period last year.

Operating profit decreased to 260 million euros from 109 million euros in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 995 million euros from 982 million euros in the previous year.

On Thursday, Cellnex Telecom closed trading 1.51% higher at $27.59 on the MCE.

