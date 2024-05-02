Cellectis CFO Bing Wang Resigns; Appoints Arthur Stril As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Cellectis (CLLS) announced the resignation of Bing Wang from his role as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The company appointed Arthur Stril as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Stril joined Cellectis in 2018 as Vice President, Corporate Development, and was appointed Chief Business Officer in 2020. He has been managing Cellectis' business development and portfolio management teams and most recently led the execution of the Company's strategic collaboration and investment agreements with AstraZeneca. He will remain based in Cellectis' New York office.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.