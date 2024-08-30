Cellectar Biosciences to Present at IWWM Featuring Iopofosine I 131

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB announced two presentations. The first presentation is regarding the treatment of Bing-Neel Syndrome ("BNS") with iopofosine I 131 and the second is the review of the company’s CLOVER WaM pivotal study of iopofosine I 131.

The company will present these data at the 12th International Workshop on Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia (IWWM) on Oct. 17, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic.

About Cellectar Biosciences’ Iopofosine I 131

Iopofosine I 131 is a potential first-in-class, novel cancer-targeting agent utilizing a phospholipid ether radioconjugate. The agent has demonstrated the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier with clinical activity in multiple hematologic malignancies that involve or occur within the central nervous system (CNS). This includes relapsed/refractory primary CNS lymphoma, which is most often the result of diffuse large B cell lymphoma infiltrating the CNS.

More on Cellectar Biosciences’ Presentation

At IWWM, a case study report will be presented by Jorge Castillo MD, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and clinical director of Bing Center for Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He will be demonstrating complete CNS clearance in a relapsed/refractory BNS patient treated with iopofosine I-131. The title of his presentation is “Treatment With lopofosine I-131 in a Patient with Bing-Neel Syndrome, A Rare Manifestation of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia: A Case Report.”

In addition, Andrei Shustov MD, Cellectar’s senior vice president of medicine, will be reviewing top-line data from the fully enrolled and completed CLOVER WaM pivotal study. CLOVER WaM is the first and the largest Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia (WM) study in a highly refractory patient population.

For investors’ note, WM is a B-cell malignancy characterized by bone marrow infiltration with clonal lymphoplasmacytic cells that produce a monoclonal immunoglobulin M (IgM) that remains incurable with available treatments. BNS is a rare, life-threatening complication of WM that grows in the CNS. The treatment of BNS requires the use of agents capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier and typically in doses that are hard to tolerate in the elderly patient population.

Industry Prospects Favor Cellectar Biosciences

Per the Mordor Intelligence report, the WM treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Primary factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence and incidence of cases of WM and increasing drug approvals by the regulatory bodies. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population is also expected to propel market growth.

Looking at the market potential, Cellectar Biosciences’ advancement toward the development of iopofosine I 131 for WM is well-timed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Recent Developments by Cellectar Biosciences

In July 2024, the company announced positive results from its CLOVER WaM pivotal study evaluating iopofosine I 131. The 98% disease control rate and 80% overall response rate achieved in this pivotal study with the utilization of just four doses of iopofosine monotherapy in multi-class refractory patients seem very compelling. The result demonstrates impressive deep and durable responses, with a high proportion of patients remaining treatment-free.

Earlier this year, Cellectar Biosciences entered into a strategic partnership with City of Hope Cancer Center in the United States. The collaboration will focus on the clinical development of Cellectar’s iopofosine I 131 in mycosis fungoides , a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that affects the skin and, in some patients, internal organs and blood.

Price Performance of CLRB

Shares of CLRB have risen 21.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.5% growth.

CLRB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CLRB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, TransMedics Group TMDX and Boston Scientific BSX. Intuitive Surgical and TransMedics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, and Boston Scientific currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have surged 52.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at $6.67 per share for 2024 in the past 30 days.

ISRG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.97%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.34%.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 48.1% to $1.20 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 155% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.6% growth.

TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 EPS have increased 1.7% to $2.40 in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of BSX have risen 48.6% compared with the industry’s 12.5% growth.

In the last reported quarter, BSX delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.18%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.