Cellebrite Unveils Spring 2025 Release with AI-Powered Innovations and Cloud-Based Digital Investigation Solutions

Cellebrite announces its Spring 2025 release, featuring AI innovations and a cloud foundation to enhance digital investigations.

Cellebrite, a leader in digital investigative solutions, announced its Spring 2025 Release, which includes a new cloud foundation and AI-driven features designed to enhance investigative efficiency for public safety and enterprise sectors. The Cellebrite Cloud offers a streamlined user experience that improves decision-making and reduces the time investigators spend reviewing data—currently averaging 69 hours per case. Key innovations include advanced capabilities in Cellebrite’s digital forensics software, enhanced evidence management with timeline review tools, smarter search functionalities for gathering online intelligence, and automation for processing audio and video artifacts. With these advancements, Cellebrite aims to support organizations as they adapt to the increasing complexity of digital evidence, reinforcing their commitment to aiding investigations in various criminal areas while ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

Introduction of Cellebrite Cloud, a new foundational layer across its SaaS portfolio, enabling scalable investigative capabilities and accelerated decision-making for public safety and intelligence sectors.

AI-powered innovations enhance productivity and efficiency in digital evidence review, addressing the increasing complexity faced by investigators.

Expansion of the portfolio with advanced media analysis capabilities in Inseyets and improvements in Guardian and Smart Search, driving adoption among customers and enhancing investigative workflows.

Cellebrite's technology supports over 1.5 million investigations globally each year, emphasizing its critical role in law enforcement and security operations around the world.

There are significant risks associated with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and potential regional conflicts that could affect Cellebrite's operations and business stability.

The reliance on government and law enforcement sectors creates vulnerability due to the potential of real or perceived failures in their technology, leading to a loss of trust and customers.

The press release emphasizes heavy competition in Cellebrite's markets, suggesting challenges in maintaining market share and profitability.

What is the Cellebrite Spring 2025 Release?

The Spring 2025 Release introduces a new cloud foundation and AI-powered innovations to enhance digital investigative solutions.

How does Cellebrite Cloud improve investigations?

Cellebrite Cloud accelerates decision-making and scales investigative capabilities while ensuring advanced security and compliance in digital workflows.

What AI features are included in the new release?

The release includes AI-powered insights for media analysis, automated transcription, and intelligent search capabilities for investigators.

Who benefits from Cellebrite’s digital solutions?

Over 7,000 customers in public safety, intelligence agencies, and enterprises use Cellebrite’s solutions for various legally sanctioned investigations globally.

How does Cellebrite ensure data privacy during investigations?

Cellebrite’s platform allows lawful access to digital evidence while preserving data privacy and meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

Full Release



TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced its



Spring 2025 Release



, featuring a new cloud foundation and AI-powered innovations across its portfolio. These enhancements are already playing an important role in helping customers modernize their digital workflows, speed up their investigations and elevate operational productivity and efficiency.





The Spring 2025 Release introduces the Cellebrite Cloud, which delivers a purpose-built user experience that scales investigative capabilities and accelerates decision-making across public safety, intelligence and enterprise sectors. As digital evidence continues to grow in volume and complexity, investigators now spend an average of



69 hours per case



reviewing data. Cellebrite’s technology reduces that burden by delivering AI-powered productivity and efficiency across a secure, unified cloud infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) (NASDAQ: AMZN)—while always keeping human expertise and engagement at the center. With more customers adopting a broader range of the Company’s integrated portfolio, Cellebrite is evolving its Case-to-Closure (C2C) Platform into the next-generation Digital Investigation Platform.





"Helping our customers navigate the growing complexity of digital evidence is at the core of what we do," said Ronnen Armon, Cellebrite's chief product and technologies officer. "More teams are rethinking how they approach digital evidence, and we're introducing innovations to support that shift. Cellebrite Cloud enables a more efficient and secure approach to digital investigations, meeting teams where they are today and partnering for the future – whether it’s on premises, the cloud or a hybrid workflow."





The Spring 2025 Release includes the following innovations, all of which are supported by expert consultative services to enable faster time to value:









Cellebrite Cloud,



a new foundational layer across Cellebrite's SaaS portfolio, brings consistent and purpose-built experiences, AI-powered productivity, advanced security and compliance and a framework for integrations.



a new foundational layer across Cellebrite's SaaS portfolio, brings consistent and purpose-built experiences, AI-powered productivity, advanced security and compliance and a framework for integrations.





Inseyets



, Cellebrite’s flagship digital forensics software, introduces advanced media analysis capabilities—leveraging AI-powered forensic insights and pattern recognition to accelerate evidence review and understanding.



, Cellebrite’s flagship digital forensics software, introduces advanced media analysis capabilities—leveraging AI-powered forensic insights and pattern recognition to accelerate evidence review and understanding.





Guardian,



Cellebrite’s evidence management solution, now includes timeline review and AI-powered search built on Cellebrite Cloud to surface hidden connections, streamline case organization and accelerate investigative workflows. Guardian continues to gain strong traction across agencies.



Cellebrite’s evidence management solution, now includes timeline review and AI-powered search built on Cellebrite Cloud to surface hidden connections, streamline case organization and accelerate investigative workflows. Guardian continues to gain strong traction across agencies.





Smart Search,



the Company’s single-click, SaaS-based intelligence offering for investigators, built on the Cellebrite Cloud, adds a new dashboard that highlights data connections and notable insights from publicly available sources, helping investigators gather online intelligence on people and organizations of interest more efficiently at the early stages of a case.



the Company’s single-click, SaaS-based intelligence offering for investigators, built on the Cellebrite Cloud, adds a new dashboard that highlights data connections and notable insights from publicly available sources, helping investigators gather online intelligence on people and organizations of interest more efficiently at the early stages of a case.





Pathfinder



, the AI-driven investigative analytics solution trusted by leading law enforcement agencies, introduces automated transcription and translation workflows, simplifying the review of audio and video artifacts.



, the AI-driven investigative analytics solution trusted by leading law enforcement agencies, introduces automated transcription and translation workflows, simplifying the review of audio and video artifacts.





Endpoint Inspector



, Cellebrite’s remote collection solution for enterprises, now offers Cellebrite Cloud-based mobile decoding that transforms mobile data into a review-ready format—eliminating the need for additional processing and integrating seamlessly with review platforms.







Cellebrite’s technology is used in more than 1.5M investigations globally each year, equipping more than 7,000 customers worldwide to resolve legally sanctioned investigations of child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sex crimes, drugs and other organized crime, human trafficking, fraud, intellectual property theft, financial crimes, internal investigations, eDiscovery cases and more, while ensuring compliance with agency protocols and various regulatory requirements.











About Cellebrite







Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies, and businesses rely on Cellebrite’s digital forensic and investigative solutions—available via cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments—to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at



www.cellebrite.com





,





https://investors.cellebrite.com



and find us on social media @Cellebrite.







This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: Such forward-looking statements including the potential impact of the Spring release on the Company’s 2025 revenue, annual recurring revenue (ARR), adjusted EBITDA, operating profitability and earnings are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; its dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.







Media







Jackie Labrecque





Sr. Manager of Content Strategy and Operations







jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com







+1 771.241.7010







Investor Relations







Andrew Kramer





Vice President, Investor Relations







investors@cellebrite.com







+1 973.206.7760



