Celldex Therapeutics SVPs Engage In Heavy Transactions

Freddy A. Jimenez directly sold 4,166 shares for a transaction value of $121,210 on Dec. 4, 2025.

This transaction represented 11.92% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his direct stake from 34,962 to 30,796 shares.

The sale was executed entirely in direct ownership, with no involvement of indirect entities or derivative securities.

On Dec. 4, 2025, Freddy A. Jimenez, Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), executed an open-market sale of 4,166 insider shares. See SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,166 Transaction value $121,210 Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,796 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $895,856

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($29.09); post-transaction value based on Dec. 4, 2025 market close ($29.09).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Jimenez's historical selling activity?

This sale of 4,166 shares is larger than his only other recent open-market sale (771 shares on Aug. 13, 2025) and exceeds the recent median sell size of 2,468 shares.

This sale of 4,166 shares is larger than his only other recent open-market sale (771 shares on Aug. 13, 2025) and exceeds the recent median sell size of 2,468 shares. What proportion of Jimenez's total equity interest was affected by this transaction?

The sale reduced his direct ownership by 11.92%, leaving him with 30,796 shares and no indirect holdings as of Dec. 8, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.82 Billion Revenue (TTM) $2.60 million Net income (TTM) -$224.53 million *1-year price change -0.26%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 12, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Celldex Therapeutics develops therapeutic antibodies, with lead clinical programs targeting inflammatory diseases and oncology indications.

The company operates uses a research-driven biopharmaceutical model, focused on research collaboration and license agreements.

It targets healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners focused on innovative treatments for immune-mediated diseases and cancer.

What this transaction means for investors

Jimenez wasn’t the only SVP conducting insider transactions near the beginning of 2026. On Dec. 15, 2025, SVP & CBO Pepin Ronald acquired 19,333 shares by exercising two previously granted stock options. One option allowed him to purchase 8,333 shares at a price of $9.02, while the other provided him with 11,000 shares at an exercise price of $2.78. The total value of the acquisitions was $105,744.

Then on Jan. 2, 2026, Martin Samuel Bates, SVP and CFO, also acquired shares by exercising an option. He acquired 4,817 shares at a price of $10.38, worth $50,000. It’s unclear why both Ronald and Bates waited years to exercise their options, even though they reached their strike prices years earlier.

Celldex Therapeutics is struggling as a stock, but it did experience a positive year in gains in 2025, albeit slightly, after two consecutive years of declining share prices. The company’s financials are deteriorating, with it reporting zero revenue in its Q3 FY2025 report, compared to the $3.19 million it had reported a year prior.

The antibody developer has also experienced six consecutive quarters of worsening net loss, culminating in a net loss of -$67 million in Q3 2025. It’s unclear what the intent was behind the recent transactions of the three Celldex SVPs, but regardless, the stock is not an ideal buy right now.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange at prevailing market prices.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust or family member, rather than directly.

Derivative securities: Financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options or warrants.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Cadence: The frequency or pattern of a recurring activity, such as insider share sales.

Capacity-driven: A transaction motivated by the available quantity of shares, not necessarily a change in intent.

Monoclonal antibodies: Laboratory-produced molecules engineered to target specific cells, often used in medical treatments.

Bispecific antibodies: Engineered antibodies designed to bind two different targets simultaneously for therapeutic purposes.

Clinical-stage: Refers to a company developing drugs that are currently being tested in human clinical trials.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

