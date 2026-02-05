Markets
CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CLDX

February 05, 2026 — 11:41 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.76, changing hands as low as $23.61 per share. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CLDX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.40 per share, with $30.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.64.

Stocks mentioned

CLDX

