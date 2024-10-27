Celldex Therapeutics' Barzolvolimab Meets Phase 2 Study Endpoints For Chronic Inducible Urticaria

(RTTNews) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) announced that barzolvolimab met all primary and secondary endpoints with high statistical significance in a positive Phase 2 study targeting chronic inducible urticaria. The study results underscore the efficacy of barzolvolimab as a potential treatment for this condition.

The company announced positive results from the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial of barzolvolimab in two of the most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU)—cold urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD).

The data were presented in a late breaking oral presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology's Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston.

Celldex previously reported that barzolvolimab achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of the study, a statistically significant difference between the percent of patients with a negative provocation test compared to placebo at Week 12 as assessed by the TempTest in ColdU and the FricTest in SD.

On Saturday, the Company reported that all secondary endpoints in the study were also achieved at Week 12 and strongly support the primary endpoint results, including responder analyses, improvements in Critical Temperature and Critical Friction Thresholds (CFT and CFT), changes in WI-NRSprovo (itch associated with provocation test) and Urticaria Control Test.

