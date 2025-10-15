CELH Stock Trading Close to 52-Week High: What's the Next Best Move?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH continues to ride on a strong wave of momentum, with its stock trading near a 52-week high as investor confidence in the company’s growth story remains firm. The beverage maker has emerged as one of the most dynamic players in the energy drink category, redefining the space through its “better-for-you” positioning, global expansion and steady product innovation.



Closing Tuesday’s trading session at $61.86, CELH stock stands close to its 52-week high mark of $64.81, attained on Oct. 10, 2025.

CELH’s Robust Stock Performance

In the past year, this Boca Raton, FL-based company’s shares have surged a whopping 83.1% against the industry’s decline of 17.9% and the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s drop of 8.3%. CELH also surpassed the S&P 500’s gain of 16% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius Holdings has also comfortably outpaced peers like Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, The Coca-Cola Company KO and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP in the past year. While shares of Monster Beverage have risen 28.1% in the past year, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo stocks have slipped 4.4% and 13.1%, respectively.

Delving Deeper Into CELH Stock

Celsius Holdings remains a standout in the functional beverage space, delivering robust growth and expanding its leadership in the energy drink category. In the second quarter of 2025, the company generated revenues of $739.3 million, up 84% year over year, supported by the Alani Nu acquisition and steady gains from the core Celsius brand, which rose 9% on improved retail velocity, greater shelf presence and favorable channel mix.



The modern energy segment continues to outpace broader beverages, driven by younger consumers seeking functional, zero-sugar alternatives. Celsius and Alani Nu are resonating strongly with these audiences, achieving household penetration of 34% and 22%, respectively, with repeat purchase rates above 65%.



Product innovation remains central to Celsius’ growth. Alani Nu’s limited-time flavors, such as Cotton Candy and Sherbet Swirl, lifted incremental sales. Meanwhile, Celsius introduced fizz-free options like Pink Lemonade and Dragon Fruit Lime to diversify its zero-sugar lineup. Upcoming seasonal and limited-edition launches under both brands aim to reinforce relevance and engagement.



Geographically, North America remains the core growth driver, but international sales advanced 27% in the second quarter to $24.8 million, led by strength in the U.K., France and Australia. The foodservice channel also showed momentum, with volume up 9.8%, representing roughly 12% of Celsius Holdings’ North American sales through its PepsiCo partnership. This multi-channel expansion provides a meaningful long-term runway.



That said, investors should be aware of some near-term headwinds. Rising input costs, including aluminum and tariff pressures, could affect margins in the latter half of 2025. The ongoing integration of Alani Nu may present operational challenges, and higher marketing and acquisition-related expenses could temporarily weigh on profitability.

Where Are Estimates Headed for CELH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter as well as full-year 2025 has remained stable over the past 30 days. This stability suggests analysts view Celsius’ near-term performance as steady and appropriately valued, balancing strong execution and category leadership with expected cost pressures and integration expenses.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CELH’s Valuation Picture

Celsius Holdings currently trades at a clear premium to its peers, reflecting strong growth expectations but also a rich valuation backdrop. The stock’s forward 12-month P/E of 45.24X stands well above the industry average of 15.07X. Its Value Score of D further suggests limited room for multiple expansion in the near term. In comparison, other beverage leaders such as PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Coca-Cola all trade at more moderate valuations of 17.95X, 32.79X and 21.35X, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway for CELH Investors

Celsius Holdings remains fundamentally strong and strategically aligned with key consumer trends. The company’s disciplined execution, strong brand equity and expected synergies from Alani Nu position it well for long-term growth. However, with the stock trading close to record highs and valuation stretched, further upside may depend on continued earnings outperformance and margin resilience amid cost headwinds. For investors, Celsius remains a compelling long-term growth story, though it now calls for measured optimism rather than aggressive expectations. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

