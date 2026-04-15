CELH Q4 2025 Results Explained for Investors in 2026

Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH closed 2025 with a very different earnings profile than it started the year with. Two sizable brand additions reshaped the revenue base, expanded distribution touchpoints, and introduced new near-term integration and mix pressures.



The fourth-quarter numbers reflected that transition clearly. The upside was scale and stronger consolidated growth. The tradeoff was a gross margin step-down that management expects to unwind gradually through 2026.

CELH’s 2025 Platform Shift and What It Changed

Celsius spent 2025 scaling from a single-brand growth story into a broader, multi-brand energy platform. The company acquired Alani Nu in April 2025 and then acquired Rockstar in the United States and Canada in August 2025, effectively building a portfolio spanning CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar.



The distribution model also tightened. Under updated U.S. and Canadian distribution agreements and an enhanced “captaincy” structure, PepsiCo is positioned as the primary distributor across the combined portfolio with coordinated sales, placement, and promotional priorities. That matters because a multi-brand platform works best when the route-to-market is unified and execution is consistent.

Celsius Drivers Behind the 85% Revenue Jump in 2025

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Celsius generated $2.5 billion in revenue, up 85.5% from $1.4 billion in 2024. North America represented about $2.4 billion of total revenue, underscoring that the growth engine remained primarily domestic even as the company continues to work with local partners internationally.



The revenue jump was driven mainly by the Alani Nu acquisition, contributions from Rockstar, and continued growth in the core CELSIUS brand supported by broader distribution and product innovation. This is an important distinction for investors. The company is not leaning on acquisitions alone. Management continues to cite distribution gains and innovation as tools to drive trial and sustain demand across the portfolio.

CELH’s Q4 Revenue Beat and What Powered It

Celsius posted fourth-quarter revenue of $721.6 million, up 117% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $638 million. The regional mix showed where the scale is concentrated: North America revenue was $699.5 million, up 124% year over year, while international revenue was $22.1 million, up 9% year over year.



The quarter represented the first full quarter with Alani Nu and a partial-quarter contribution from Rockstar. Alani delivered about $370 million of fourth-quarter sales, supported by consumer demand and PepsiCo direct-store-delivery load-in. Rockstar contributed $45 million to net sales, with an additional $6 million recognized in other income due to transition accounting.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

Celsius Profit Picture From EPS to EBITDA

Earnings followed the same pattern of strong consolidated growth. Adjusted earnings per share were 26 cents, up 86% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Adjusted EBITDA was $134.1 million, up 113% year over year. Net income was $24.7 million versus a loss of $(18.9) million in the prior-year quarter.



The headline takeaway is that the platform expansion translated into both revenue and earnings momentum in the quarter. At the same time, profitability is still absorbing integration-related noise and mix effects that can pressure margins even when EPS is rising.

CELH Gross Margin Fell and the Key Reasons Why

GAAP gross margin declined to 47.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down 280 basis points year over year. The primary drivers were a lower-margin mix, with Alani and Rockstar carrying different margin structures than the legacy portfolio, and one-time integration and distribution transition costs in the quarter.



Management also pointed to external pressures from tariffs and higher aluminum costs. Offsets included improved outbound freight, lower billbacks as a percent of revenue, and favorable pack mix. The key for 2026 is whether the internal offsets and integration benefits can outpace those external cost headwinds as the year progresses.

Celsius Integration Timeline Investors Should Track

Management expects the one-time fourth-quarter effects to begin rolling off in the first quarter of 2026. The company expects Alani’s cost structure to be aligned by the end of the first quarter, and Rockstar’s by the end of the second quarter.



From there, the stated objective is margin expansion through 2026 toward low-50% gross margins in the back half. Management also described a longer-term path to mid-50% gross margins, but not as a 2026 target. Investors should treat the low-50% goal as a nearer-term operational benchmark tied to integration execution, mix management, and cost trends.

CELH Shipment Volatility and the Takeaway Gap

Celsius expects shipment-to-takeaway variability to remain a factor through the first half of 2026, in part because integrations and distribution transitions can distort ordering patterns. PepsiCo’s captaincy structure and tighter planning are expected to reduce that variability over time by improving coordination across distribution, merchandising, and promotional execution.



As that cadence improves, management also expects working capital to normalize. The practical implication is that quarterly volatility may persist early in 2026 even if underlying consumer demand remains constructive, making execution consistency a central watch item.

Celsius Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Return

Celsius ended 2025 with about $398.9 million in cash and equivalents and $669.9 million in long-term debt. Operating cash flow for 2025 was $359.4 million, giving the company flexibility while it integrates the portfolio.



In the fourth quarter, Celsius repaid about $197.8 million of debt and repurchased $39.8 million of stock. The company still had $260 million remaining under its repurchase authorization, signaling a continued willingness to balance integration investment with capital return.



In the broader beverage landscape, competitors like Monster Beverage MNST remain tightly focused on energy drinks, while diversified players such as Keurig Dr Pepper KDP have been building wider beverage portfolios and distribution capabilities. Celsius’ multi-brand strategy puts it more directly in that “platform” discussion, with 2026 execution and margin recovery likely to shape how investors price the next phase of growth. Celsius currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.