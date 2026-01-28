Celestica Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $267.5 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $151.7 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Celestica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.8 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.6% to $3.654 billion from $2.545 billion last year.

Celestica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $267.5 Mln. vs. $151.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.31 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $3.654 Bln vs. $2.545 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.95 To $ 2.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.850 B To $ 4.150 B

For the full year, the company now expects revenue of $17.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $16.0 billion, and adjusted EPS of $8.75, compared to the previous outlook of $8.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.