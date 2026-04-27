Celestica Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $212.3 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $86.2 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Celestica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $249.5 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.0% to $4.04 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Celestica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $212.3 Mln. vs. $86.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $4.04 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.14 To $ 2.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.15 B To $ 4.45 B

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