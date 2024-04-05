Celebrating 47 Years—with a Look at the Yield Curve

There’s nothing I’d rather do to celebrate my 47th birthday than write about the yield curve. 🙂

Twenty-five years ago, when I began my career in Merrill Lynch’s Equity Derivatives Research group, I was taught the classic signal: a flattening yield curve typically points to an impending economic slowdown, while a steepening curve suggests the economy is gaining strength.

While the Fed’s rate moves—cuts or hikes—often explain the curve’s shifts, the yield curve itself has proven to be a consistently reliable signal. We should pay attention to what's happening now.

Since January 2025, the yield curve has been on a mission—steepening by 50 bps and heading back into positive territory. We think this matters.

The market appears to be marginally broadening out in 2025. For example, the equal-weight S&P 500 is outperforming SPX (albeit by a small margin of only 58 bps), but this comes on the heels of 2024, when SPX outperformed the equal-weighted index by 12.1%.

This year's shift reflects a healthier, more inclusive rally.

Our Equity View:

The equity outlook is relatively straightforward to us:

Rotate portfolios away from the Magnificent 7.

This doesn’t mean completely selling out of SPX or QQQ—but it does mean tilting exposure away from hyper-concentration.

away from hyper-concentration. Favor pro-growth sectors like technology and inflation-linked ones (industrials/materials/energy), but hedge with some defensive positioning in case the economic recovery proves nonlinear.

like technology and (industrials/materials/energy), but hedge with some in case the economic recovery proves nonlinear. Increase mid-cap exposure , where we see compelling valuation and growth dynamics.

, where we see compelling valuation and growth dynamics. Use international equities for diversification. Developed international markets have outperformed SPX by 16.5% YTD.

Developed international markets have outperformed SPX by Maintain a slight overweight to U.S. equities, but remain neutral between equities and bonds overall.

Macro Backdrop:

The setup for 2H 2025 looks more favorable to us:

Tariff-related uncertainties are expected to ease (I’m aware of today’s announcement, but SPX has largely shrugged it off).

are expected to ease (I’m aware of today’s announcement, but SPX has largely shrugged it off). Trump is continuing to shift toward pro-growth policies (tax cuts, deregulation).

(tax cuts, deregulation). Revision breadth is well off the lows. We view this as a leading indicator for forward EPS growth and a key barometer of corporate confidence.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend—and let’s go Knicks tonight!

Best,

John Davi

Performance data as of May 22, 2025. Past performance is not indicative of future results

