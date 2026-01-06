CelcomDigi Launches SafePAY Jr. With Vircle Partnership

(RTTNews) - Celcomdigi Berhad (6947.KL, DIGBF), on Tuesday announced the launch of SafePAY Jr, a child safety subscription service expanding its security portfolio through a partnership with Vircle, the brand owned and operated by Debit Circles Sdn Bhd.

SafePAY Jr integrates the Vircle e-wallet with a Vircle Visa prepaid card designed for children, enabling families to manage and monitor spending while gradually building financial responsibility through digital monitoring and parental controls.

SafePAY Jr is available exclusively to CelcomDigi postpaid customers and is offered at a promotional price of RM1 for the first month, followed by RM8 per month thereafter, with a one-off processing fee of RM10 at subscription.

Subscriptions can be made via the CelcomDigi app.

The features include automatic blocking of unsafe categories such as gambling, liquor, dating services, and e-cigarettes, real-time alerts for every transaction, instant card freeze or unfreeze options, and task-based allowances to encourage responsible earning and saving habits.

Celcomdigi Berhad is 4.28% higher at MYR 3.4100 on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange.

