Markets

CelcomDigi Launches SafePAY Jr. With Vircle Partnership

January 06, 2026 — 01:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Celcomdigi Berhad (6947.KL, DIGBF), on Tuesday announced the launch of SafePAY Jr, a child safety subscription service expanding its security portfolio through a partnership with Vircle, the brand owned and operated by Debit Circles Sdn Bhd.

SafePAY Jr integrates the Vircle e-wallet with a Vircle Visa prepaid card designed for children, enabling families to manage and monitor spending while gradually building financial responsibility through digital monitoring and parental controls.

SafePAY Jr is available exclusively to CelcomDigi postpaid customers and is offered at a promotional price of RM1 for the first month, followed by RM8 per month thereafter, with a one-off processing fee of RM10 at subscription.

Subscriptions can be made via the CelcomDigi app.

The features include automatic blocking of unsafe categories such as gambling, liquor, dating services, and e-cigarettes, real-time alerts for every transaction, instant card freeze or unfreeze options, and task-based allowances to encourage responsible earning and saving habits.

Celcomdigi Berhad is 4.28% higher at MYR 3.4100 on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.