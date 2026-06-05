Celanese Streamlines Engineered Materials Network Across Asia

Celanese Corporation CE is shifting production from its Engineered Materials compounding facility in Ulsan, South Korea, to its plants in Nanjing and Shenzhen, China, and Silvassa, India. The move is part of a reorganization of the company’s production network in Asia, under which manufacturing operations at the Ulsan facility will be closed.

The production shift will help Celanese make better use of its facilities in China and India while improving manufacturing efficiency across the region. It is also expected to strengthen the company's supply chain in Asia and improve the efficiency of its regional manufacturing network.

The move supports Celanese’s “Grow & Fortify” strategy for its Engineered Materials business. In recent years, the company has invested in compounding facilities around the world to improve supply reliability and support customer demand. The latest move builds on these efforts by making better use of its existing production assets.

During the transition, customer orders and contractual obligations will continue to be met while production is transferred to other manufacturing sites in the region. The company will work to ensure a smooth transfer of production and compounding activities without disrupting customer supply.

Asia continues to offer growth opportunities for Celanese. Products such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyamide (PA), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) and High-Temperature Nylon (HTN) play an important role in supporting industrial growth in the region. To meet rising demand, the company is expanding its manufacturing and compounding capabilities closer to customers.

CE shares have lost 2.7% over the past year compared to 1.4% growth in the industry.



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CE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV.

While ORLA and LYB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, FNV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a rise of 82.2% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.16%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.73 per share, implying a 413.5% year-over-year surge. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters while missing it in the remaining two.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.85 per share, suggesting a 58.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.28%.

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Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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