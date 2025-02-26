Celanese Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $5.8 billion, Celanese Corporation (CE) is a Texas-based chemical and specialty materials company that produces a diverse range of high-performance engineered materials, acetyl products, and chemical solutions used across industries such as automotive, consumer goods, medical, and industrial applications.

Celanese had substantially lagged behind the broader market over the past year. CE stock prices have plummeted 63.6% over the past year and dipped 21.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 17% in over the past year and 1.3% in 2025.

Active Investor:

Narrowing the focus, Celanese has also underperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 2.1% gains over the past year and a 5.4% rise this year.

Celanese shares dropped 22.7% in the last week following the release of disappointing Q4 earnings on Feb. 18 with weak 2025 guidance. Despite beating revenue and earnings estimates, investor concerns persist over its exposure to struggling sectors like automotive and consumer electronics, compounded by the underperformance of its $11 billion DuPont mobility & materials acquisition.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CE’s adjusted EPS to fall 14.1% year over year to $7.19. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It surpassed analysts' earnings estimates twice over the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

CE stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a “Strong Buy,” 11 suggest “Hold,” and three advocate a “Strong Sell” rating.

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago when two analysts appointed a “Strong Buy” for the stock.

On Feb. 24, BofA Securities lowered its price target for Celanese from $88 to $72 while maintaining a “Buy” rating, citing weaker earnings and forecasts. Analysts expect earnings to bottom out in late 2024 and early 2025 before improving, though EBITDA is projected to stay below 2023-24 levels. Celanese is expanding into the EV market and benefiting from cost-saving measures. Despite balance sheet concerns, analysts believe the risk of an equity raise is low, supported by strong credit market interest and a 21-year consistent dividend history.

CE’s mean price target of $71.50 represents a 31.4% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $130 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 138.9%.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.