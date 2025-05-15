Celanese Plans to Divest Micromax Business to Deleverage

Celanese Corporation CE recently announced its plans to divest its Micromax portfolio of products to accelerate its cash generation and deleveraging strategy, its current priority.

With regular review of the assets, CE is exploring various opportunities for cash generation, including the divestiture of the Micromax portfolio. Micromax, being a leading supplier of advanced electronic inks and pastes, is expected to generate more than $300 million in revenues in 2025. Its products are known for durability, flexibility, and performance in harsh environments. It offers solutions to a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, healthcare and transportation.

Although no assurance was given regarding the form that a transaction may take or the specific terms or timing, or that a sale will in fact occur, CE expects this divestiture to sharpen its focus on high-growth assets. The closure of any such transaction will be contingent upon various conditions and approvals, including approval by the board of CE and regulatory clearances.

CE stock has lost 66.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1.7% decline.



