Celanese Opens Expanded MTC to Support Customer Value

Celanese Corporation CE has opened up its expanded Michigan Technology Center (MTC), supporting the company’s U.S.-based innovation footprint and Engineered Materials 2026 growth strategy. The expansion aims to accelerate customer engagement, development cycles and integration of technology across CE’s broad materials portfolio.

The expanded MTC will enable consolidation of piloting, application development and advanced engineering prototyping under one roof. In addition to unifying talent, tools and technology, the expansion also includes the relocation of the Santoprene TPV piloting operation from Houston to Michigan, creating a centralized hub for extrusion development, foaming technologies and advanced engineering while reducing overall costs.

This customer-centered innovation engine enables hands-on co-development with experts across various applications. Access to specialized capabilities, including a Santoprene TPV pilot line and advanced foaming technologies, will also enable broader design space and performance innovation. Local responsiveness will make development cycles faster and strengthen supply chain resilience.

The Troy facility was expanded by more than 10,000 square feet of high-bay processing space, along with 3000 square feet of upgraded control room, electrical room, and future office space. The nearby Auburn Hills site also added nearly 4,000 square feet of lab and innovation space. The projects were completed with zero Tier 1 or Tier 2 safety or environmental incidents.

The expanded center will support development across more than 17 product families, strengthening earlier customer engagement and long-term customer partnerships. This marks a major step in advancing CE’s Engineered Materials’ growth.

CE stock has lost 3.8% over the past year against the industry’s 5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While ALB and DD sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.41 per share, indicating a rise of 911.4% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 57.8%. ALB’s shares have soared 126.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.28 per share, indicating a 35.7% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.47%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.53 per share, indicating a 7.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters. BCPC’s shares have gained 1.2% over the past year.

