Celanese Extends Debt Maturities Through $1.4 Billion Refinancing

Celanese Corporation CE announced the successful completion of transactions that were aimed at extending its debt maturity profile to improve liquidity. On Dec. 17, 2025, Celanese US Holdings LLC, CE’s subsidiary, completed a registered offering of $1.4 billion of notes. It comprises of $600 million of 7.00% Senior Notes due 2031 and $800 million of 7.38% Senior Notes due 2034.

The net proceeds from the offering, paired with available cash, will be used to purchase $946 million of the Issuer’s 6.67% Senior Notes due 2027 and $254 million of 6.85% Senior Notes due 2028. It will also help retire the remaining $130 million outstanding under the company’s five-year term loan due 2027. Funds will also be applied toward related fees and expenses.

Following the completion of these transactions, Celanese expects the average maturity of its debt to extend from 4.1 years to 4.7 years and a reduction of total debt maturities between 2026 and 2028 from $4.7 billion to $3.4 billion. The expected effective total net borrowing rate will increase approximately 2 basis points, to about 5.31%.

The transactions will align with Celanese’s conservative outlook for free cash flow generation and divestiture proceeds, while pursuing reduction of net debt to 3x Operating EBITDA. The company will remain committed to cash generation and EBITDA growth and deploy all available cash proceeds to bring down leverage.

CE’s shares have lost 37% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CE's Zacks Rank

CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

