Celanese (CE) Price Target Increased by 18.65% to 63.75

The average one-year price target for Celanese (NYSE:CE) has been revised to $63.75 / share. This is an increase of 18.65% from the prior estimate of $53.73 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $103.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.98% from the latest reported closing price of $53.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 158 owner(s) or 19.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.13%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 146,489K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,304K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,362K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 0.14% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,128K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,516K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,756K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,566K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares , representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,095K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares , representing an increase of 13.64%.

