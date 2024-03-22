Celanese (CE) and Secarna Partner for Antisense Therapies

Celanese Corporation CE and Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG recently established a research collaboration to create long-acting implants delivering antisense oligonucleotides ("ASO").



ASOs are synthetic compounds that target specific messenger RNA to block the creation of proteins involved in the progression of a variety of diseases, including cardiometabolic, central nervous system, oncologic and uncommon disorders. Antisense therapy is a novel, commercially validated therapeutic method. However, it generally necessitates frequent administration or large dosages to ensure uptake at the desired site of action, resulting in a substantial treatment burden for patients.



The Celanese VitalDose Drug Delivery Platform and Secarna's proprietary ASO Drug Discovery and Development Platform will be used to create ASO-eluting implants with the potential to reduce dosing frequency, reduce off-target immune responses and improve targeting to provide better patient outcomes for a variety of indications.



The VitalDose medication Delivery Platform has a long history of usage in approved parenteral drugs in the United States and Europe, and it delivers consistent, controlled-release results. It can be programmed to deliver months to years of medication release and has shown consistent ASO release over a year.



Celanese's collaboration with Secarna, a prominent independent European antisense drug discovery and development company, enables the development of a novel implant with the potential to significantly alter how disease-modifying ASO treatments are given.



Shares of Celanese have gained 69.1% over the past year compared with a 32.6% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celanese, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects adjusted earnings of $1.75-$2.00 per share for the first quarter of 2024. The company anticipates a significant rise in earnings per share year over year in 2024 due to M&M synergy capture, Clear Lake acetic acid and methanol expansions, lower interest expenses from deleveraging and lower inventory costs.

Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus

Celanese Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Denison Mines carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 94.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 71.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.3% upward in the past 30 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.6%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 86.8% in the past year.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.