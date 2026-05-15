Celanese (BIT:1CE) Price Target Increased by 13.66% to 64.34

The average one-year price target for Celanese (BIT:1CE) has been revised to €64.34 / share. This is an increase of 13.66% from the prior estimate of €56.60 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €53.80 to a high of €87.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.79% from the latest reported closing price of €49.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 213 owner(s) or 30.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CE is 0.09%, an increase of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.23% to 128,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,346K shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CE by 58.79% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,272K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,946K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,697K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing a decrease of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CE by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,590K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing an increase of 53.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CE by 91.72% over the last quarter.

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