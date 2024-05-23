Celadon Pharmaceuticals Expands to US Market

Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC (GB:CEL) has released an update.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a UK-based leader in cannabis-based medicines, has announced its first international commercial shipment to a major US customer. This marks a significant milestone, showcasing the company’s expansion capabilities, and follows a lucrative £26m European supply contract. The recent deals emphasize the global demand for Celadon’s high-quality medical cannabis products and their strong position in the international pharmaceutical market.

