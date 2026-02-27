CEG vs. AEP: Which Utility Offers Better Long-Term Potential?

The demand for clean electricity is increasing rapidly due to several factors, including the expansion of large AI-driven data centers, rapid urbanization, industrial growth, rising global temperatures that boost air conditioning usage and the growing adoption of electric vehicles.



Compared with other clean energy sources, nuclear power plants require much less land to produce the same amount of electricity. Although all traditional energy sources generate waste during power production, nuclear energy is unique in that it carefully manages and securely stores its waste under strict regulations.



Nuclear plants also have a high capacity factor, meaning they operate at or near full power for extended periods. They deliver carbon-free electricity and provide a reliable, steady power supply, even during extreme weather events. Production tax credits further support the nuclear industry by helping reduce the high upfront costs of building plants, making nuclear energy more competitive with other power generation options.



With this increasing importance, utility stocks like Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and American Electric Power AEP are becoming attractive investment options.

The Case for CEG Stock

Constellation Energy is one of the largest operators of nuclear power plants in the United States, supported by a broad portfolio of generation assets. The company produces about 10% of the nation’s carbon-free electricity. Its mix of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities provides enough power to serve more than 27 million homes and businesses, with more than 55,000 megawatts of capacity and annual generation that is nearly 90% carbon free.



Constellation Energy owns and operates 14 nuclear facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 22,000 megawatts. Its strong nuclear platform positions the company to meet rising electricity demand from energy-intensive sectors such as data centers.

The Case for AEP Stock

American Electric Power is also evaluating the development and potential deployment of Small Modular Reactors, which are designed to be smaller and more adaptable than traditional nuclear units. AEP views SMRs as a possible long-term solution to help address rising energy demand.



The company expects new electricity loads to come online over the next three years, supported by economic growth and the expansion of data centers. AEP has also been investing heavily to strengthen and modernize its grid to handle increasing power demand.



Let us now compare the fundamentals of both stocks to determine which one currently presents the more attractive investment opportunity.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for CEG & AEP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Energy’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 2.81% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s EPS for 2026 has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG & AEP’s Long-Term Strategic Investment Plans

Constellation Energy’s strategic investment plans and focus on expanding its renewable portfolio drive its earnings performance. The company expects capital expenditures of nearly $5.7 billion in 2026. Nearly 29% of projected capital expenditures are for the acquisition of nuclear fuel, which includes additional nuclear fuel to increase inventory levels.



American Electric Power currently plans to invest $72 billion over the 2026-2030 period. It aims to spend $8 billion during 2026-2030 in regulated renewable expansion. It is also currently executing its investment plan in its electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations, including renewables.

CEG & AEP’s Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. Constellation Energy’s current ROE is 20.77% compared with American Electric Power’s 10.46%.

Stock Price Performance: CEG vs. AEP

CEG has outperformed AEP over the past year. Shares of CEG have gained 29.1% compared with AEP’s growth of 24.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation of AEP More Attractive Than CEG

AEP is trading at a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 2.22X, below CEG’s trailing 12-month Price/Book of 6.88X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG or AEP: Which is a Better Choice Now?

CEG appears to be the better choice at present. As the largest nuclear operator in the United States, the company benefits from a strong carbon-free generation base, high capacity factors and solid exposure to growing demand from data centres and other energy-intensive industries. It also has a higher return on equity, improving earnings estimates and stronger recent stock performance.



American Electric Power continues to invest in grid upgrades and is exploring Small Modular Reactors as a future growth option. While its valuation is more attractive, CEG’s scale, profitability and earnings momentum make it the stronger pick right now.



Both CEG and AEP stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

