Cedar Woods Properties Updates Director’s Holdings

Cedar Woods Properties Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Nathan John Blackburne, reflecting updates in his holdings of shares and performance rights. This change includes his direct and indirect interests involving the Spencer Family Trust and the Stephanie Super Fund. Such updates are crucial for investors tracking director stakes in the company.

