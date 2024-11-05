News & Insights

Stocks

Cedar Woods Properties Updates Director’s Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 11:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (AU:CWP) has released an update.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Nathan John Blackburne, reflecting updates in his holdings of shares and performance rights. This change includes his direct and indirect interests involving the Spencer Family Trust and the Stephanie Super Fund. Such updates are crucial for investors tracking director stakes in the company.

For further insights into AU:CWP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.