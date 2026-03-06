Markets

Ceconomy CEO Kai-Ulrich Deissner Plans To Step Down In 2026

March 06, 2026 — 01:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) announced on Friday, that Chief Executive Officer Kai-Ulrich Deissner has informed the company's Supervisory Board that he intends to step down from his role during 2026 for personal reasons.

The company said its Supervisory Board will review Deissner's request and discuss succession planning for the CEO position at its upcoming meeting scheduled for March 12, 2026.

CECONOMY added that further details regarding leadership transition will be determined following the board's deliberations.

MTTRY is currently trading at $1.06, up $0.12 or 12.77 percent on the OTC Markets.

