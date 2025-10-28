Markets
CECO

Ceco Environmental Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 28, 2025 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.499 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $2.086 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ceco Environmental Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.3 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 45.8% to $197.599 million from $135.513 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.499 Mln. vs. $2.086 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $197.599 Mln vs. $135.513 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Ceco Environmental has maintained its revenue outlook of $725 million to $775 million, up approximately 35 percent at the midpoint and its expected range for adjusted EBITDA between $90 million and $100 million, up approximately 50% at the midpoint.

In addition, Ceco Environmental said: “The company introduced its 2026 full year outlook with revenue between $850 million and $950 million, up approximately 20 percent at the midpoint of the range, and adjusted EBITDA between $110 million and $130 million, up approximately 30 percent at the midpoint of the range.”

CECO was down by 2.54% at $52 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.