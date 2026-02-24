Ceco Environmental Corp. Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.1 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $4.8 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.4% to $214.7 million from $158.6 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.1 Mln. vs. $4.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $214.7 Mln vs. $158.6 Mln last year.

