CEC International Prepares for Key Financial Announcement

CEC International Holdings Limited (HK:0759) has released an update.

CEC International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024, to discuss the approval of its unaudited interim results for the six months ending October 31, 2024, and consider an interim dividend. This meeting is crucial for investors keeping an eye on the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

