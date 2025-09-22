Markets
CEA Industries Board Authorizes Buy Back Of Up To $250 Mln Of Common Stock

September 22, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CEA Industries Inc. (BNC) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $250 million of the Company's common stock.

The stock buyback program is designed to provide enhanced support to the market, optimize capital allocation and reinforce CEA Industries long-term commitment to driving sustainable shareholder value.

The repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other means permitted under applicable securities laws.

