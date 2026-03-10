CEA Industries Appoints Brent Miller As New CFO

(RTTNews) - CEA Industries, Inc. (BNC), a company focused on managing the world's largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin or BNB, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Brent Miller as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9, 2026.

Miller has over 20 years of financial reporting, accounting, and finance leadership experience, most recently as Chief Accounting Officer of Figure Technology Solutions, a publicly traded blockchain-native financial technology and digital asset company.

Miller has also served as CFO of reAlpha Tech Corp., an AI-driven real estate technology company,. Prior to that, he was Chief Accounting Officer of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, and CFO and Treasurer of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a commercial mortgage REIT managed by KKR & Co. Inc.

Earlier in his career, Miller held several finance leadership roles at Fortress Investment Group LLC, including Controller of New Residential Investment Corp. and Vice President of Finance.

