CE or BCPC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Chemical - Specialty stocks are likely familiar with Celanese (CE) and Blachem (BCPC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Celanese is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Blachem has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.94, while BCPC has a forward P/E of 36.35. We also note that CE has a PEG ratio of 3.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BCPC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.54.

Another notable valuation metric for CE is its P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BCPC has a P/B of 4.31.

Based on these metrics and many more, CE holds a Value grade of B, while BCPC has a Value grade of F.

CE stands above BCPC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CE is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

