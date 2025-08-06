CDW Corporation Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $271.2 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $281.1 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $343.7 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $5.976 billion from $5.423 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $271.2 Mln. vs. $281.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.05 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $5.976 Bln vs. $5.423 Bln last year.

