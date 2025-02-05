CDW Board Authorizes $750 Mln Increase To Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) announced that its Board has authorized a $750 million increase to the share repurchase program and declared a quarterly cash dividend. The company said the $750 million authorization is incremental to the approximately $588 million remaining from the previous repurchase program as of December 31, 2024.

The cash dividend of $0.625 per common share will be paid on March 11, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2025. This represents a 1 percent increase over last year's dividend.

