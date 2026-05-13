CDW Authorized $1 Bln Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW), an IT solutions provider, Wednesday announced that it has been authorized a $1 billion increase to its share repurchase program.

The $1 billion authorization is incremental to about $484 million remaining from the previous repurchase program as of March 31.

In pre-market activity, CDW shares were trading at $99.91, up 0.61% on the Nasdaq.

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