CDW, Asato Boost Business Observability With AI-Driven IT Intelligence

CDW Corporation ( CDW ) recently partnered with Asato Corporation, an AI-native business observability platform designed for CIOs, to deliver AI-powered IT asset intelligence to a broad spectrum of customers from large enterprises to mid-market firms and SMBs, helping them navigate the growing complexity of modern IT infrastructures. IT systems used to be mostly centralized, but now they are spread across on-prem servers, cloud platforms, SaaS apps and hardware. Each creates a lot of data, but without a single way to view it all together, this data stays messy and underused.

A new chapter in business observability is here. CIOs today face huge pressure to cut costs, strengthen security and show returns, all while handling complex IT and AI systems. As SaaS, hardware and cloud tools grow rapidly, IT leaders are flooded with data that could solve their biggest problems, but they have no easy way to find the right insights. Asato’s business observability platform, together with CDW, gives CIOs a clear solution, a simpler way to reduce the cost, complexity and confusion of today’s IT.

CDW’s decision to integrate Asato’s platform into its solutions portfolio is a pivotal move that elevates the capabilities of both companies. Through this collaboration, CDW becomes a go-to-market partner, enabling organizations of all sizes to deploy Asato’s secure, scalable platform to streamline IT operations, eliminate inefficiencies and make smarter technology investments. Unlike legacy observability tools that require integration with multiple dashboards or manual data aggregation, Asato is AI-native from the ground up. Its cognitive engine embeds directly into existing workflows, dramatically reducing the operational overhead typically associated with IT monitoring tools.

Backed by 12 months of successful pilot deployments, the platform has demonstrated measurable results in various customer environments. Key outcomes from pilot clients include improved IT asset visibility across hybrid settings, a reduction in technology waste by identifying redundant or unused services, enhanced financial planning through better anticipation of renewal and budgeting cycles and faster decision-making via automated, AI-powered alerts and recommendations.

The Asato platform is now available for deployment through CDW, with both companies actively working to expand into new verticals and customized deployment models. For organizations ready to reduce IT bottlenecks, maximize asset utilization and tap into AI-driven decision-making, the partnership offers a fast and direct way to get started.

CDW Puts Customers First Amid Marco Uncertainties

Recognizing that clients have varied technology requirements, whether it’s adopting a hybrid IT model, migrating on-premise workloads to the cloud, scaling operations, ensuring seamless app access across devices, or building a secure IT environment, CDW leverages its deep expertise to deliver tailored solutions. Regardless of a customer’s size, industry, or stage of digital transformation, CDW offers the right mix of products and services to meet their needs. As customers focus on cost efficiency, prepare for hardware upgrades like the Windows 10 refresh, or rush to buy Chromebooks before price hikes, CDW stays ahead of these trends to ensure clients receive the most effective and cost-conscious solutions.

A notable example of customer focus was a multimillion-dollar solution for a commercial truck manufacturer, which involved migrating HR systems to a cloud-hosted zero-trust environment using AI, generating more than $1 million in professional services fees. Commercial market spending remains healthy, with solid underlying demand and balanced activity across transactional and project-driven business. Customers are increasingly cautious but remain focused on mission-critical projects, with CDW helping them scenario plan, optimize spend and test multiple brands for future projects.

However, dynamic global macroeconomies, trade conflicts and growing geopolitical tensions are adding more uncertainty to the tech supply chain, making customers more cautious with their technology spending.

CDW currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 21.4% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 2.3%.



